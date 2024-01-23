The FCT Administration has announced plans to strengthen collaboration with the territory’s four neighbouring states to tackle cross border crimes.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Wike noted that the FCTA cannot curb insecurity in the territory without the collaboration of the neighbouring states.

He identified the states as Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Kaduna, stressing that criminals from Niger and Kaduna constitute the major challenge to the FCT.

He said that on his assumption of duty as the FCT minister, he was informed about the efforts of the FCTA with the neighbouring state to form a security coalition.

He explained that the coalition was to serve as a platform to support one another to reduce the level of insecurity.

He, however, pointed out that election petitions in the courts did not allow the coalition to come into fruition.

“Series of election petitions took the governors’ time, but now that most of the petitions have been settled, we will be having our first meeting next week.

“FCT will host the four states to fully implement the cooperation. If we don’t do that, it is going to be difficult.

“We need the support of Nasarawa state, Kogi state; we need the support of Niger state and Kaduna state. We need to work majorly with Kaduna state and Niger.

“There is no day or week you will not hear that bandits attacked residents in Niger, bandits struck in Kaduna, and when that happens, where do they go to?

“They go to the forest bordering FCT and the neighbouring states,” he said.

The minister said that although security personnel have tried within their capacity, to from time to time, comb the forest, they could not be stationed there on a permanent basis due to insufficient resources.

He said whenever the security personnel withdraw from the forest, the bandits come out of hiding to kidnap innocent citizens for ransom.

He said that the security collaboration would only work if states’ peculiarities were considered, adding that the security alliance would strongly consider what would work.

“We will look at what will work between FCT and Kogi, we will look at what will work with Niger and of course Kaduna state.

“Are we going to form a joint security outfit? Or just sharing intelligence? It will also mean that not only FCT will be providing the needed logistics support and all that, but also the affected states to fight crime.

“We will not just come together to have a meeting, no, there must be practical steps taken to reduce crime,” he said.

The minister expressed optimism that insecurity would soon be a thing of the past following the current security operations and the support from the Area Councils.

“We will continue to do the best that we can because there is no way we can eliminate criminality totally; it is not possible.

“What is important is to make sure we proactively take steps such that when crime occurs, we can either arrest the criminals or protect our people from them,” Mr Wike said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

