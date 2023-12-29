The Nigeria Correctional Service has appointed John Francis as its controller of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command.

A statement issued on Friday by Adamu Duza, spokesperson of the correctional service in Abuja, said Mr Francis was deployed to the position by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa.

Mr Francis replaces Ibrahim Idris, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections, in charge of training and staff development.

In his handing over speech, Mr Idris, eulogised the personnel of the FCT Prisons Command for their support, stating that without them he would not have succeeded.

He expressed confidence in the incoming controller to take command to the next level.

On his part, Mr Francis, praised his predecessor for his track record in the command, while seeking his continuous cooperation.

He expressed willingness to work with officers of the command to take it to a greater height.

Until his deployment, Mr Francis was the National Chaplain, Protestant Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Abuja.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

29/12/2023

FCT GETS NEW CORRECTIONS CONTROLLER

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, has deployed John Francis as the new Controller of Corrections Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.

John Francis would replace Ibrahim Ndaaba Idris, Esq who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections, In charge of Training and Staff Development.

In his handing over speech, Assistant Controller General of Corrections, Ibrahim N Idris, eulogized staff of the FCT Command for their support and stating that without them he wouldn’t have succeeded. in his words,” I can only say I am successful if my successor succeeds”. b

He expressed confidence in the incoming Controller to take FCT Command to the next level.

The substantive FCT Controller of Corrections, John Francis, eulogized the ACG for his track record in the command, while seeking his continuous cooperation.

READ ALSO: Correctional Service seeks increase in inmates feeding allowance

He expressed willingness to work with officers of the Command and stakeholders in the FCT to take Corrections to a greater height.

Until CC Francis recent deployment, he was the National Chaplain – Protestant Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Abuja.

Adamu Samson Duza

Deputy Superintendent of Corrections

Public Relations Officer

Nigerian Correctional Service

FCT Command

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

