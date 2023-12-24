No fewer than 16 persons were killed in Mushu village of Bokkos local government area of Plateau state.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in the state, Oya James, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Jos.

According to Mr James, a captain, the attack took place on Saturday night while residents of the attacked community were asleep.

He added that “following the attack, security personnel were deployed to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the area. There was uprising after the incident but the situation has been brought under control.”

Governor Mutfwang condemns attack

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has condemned the attack on the community, describing the attack as barbaric, brutal and uncalled for.

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said the governor directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they faced the full force of the law.

READ ALSO:

Mr Bere said the governor has expressed deep concern over the incident, urging communities across the state to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action. He questioned the impunity of the attackers who inflict harm on communities, destroy property, and evade justice.

He said “the importance of collective collaboration among rural communities, the Governor assured that proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens. He sympathized with affected families, and urged them to find solace in God as the government diligently works to end the prolonged violence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

