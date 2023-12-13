The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Christian Pilgrims Affairs, Festus Adefiranye, has assured that the lower chamber will collaborate with the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT CPWB) to ensure the seamless performance of pilgrimages to the Holy Land.

Mr Adefiranye stated this during an interactive session between the Committee and the FCT CPWB management at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that the interaction was aimed at acquainting the committee with the mandate of the board and assisting to upscale its operations for the benefit of the pilgrims.

He also appreciated the board for honouring the invitation and expressed the readiness of the newly formed 40-member committee to collaborate with it.

“Collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, (FCT CPWB) is necessary for seamless pilgrimages and improved service delivery to all pilgrims,

“The essence of this meeting is to establish a rapport with you and to know about your mandates, activities, and challenges and begin to put measures in place to resolve them. We, in the committee, will do our best to encourage you to succeed,” he said.

Responding, the Acting Director of FCT CPWB, Rahila Isa-Baita, appreciated the committee chairman for initiating the interaction.

She stated that primarily, the mandate of the board is to mobilise and sensitize Christians for pilgrimage, educate intending pilgrims and Christians on the importance of pilgrimage, as well as protect and safeguard the interest and welfare of Christian pilgrims from the FCT in Holylands.

She further added that the board makes adequate and suitable transportation and accommodation for pilgrims, and oversees matters relating to health, immigration, security, foreign exchange, and consular matters.

Mrs Isa-Baita explained that the board has embarked on sensitization to the six Area Councils of the FCT and visited some church leaders to urge them to mobilise their congregations to participate in the main pilgrimage for 2023, which will now be held in February 2024.

She added that her board would be ready to leverage the synergy already established during the meeting by sustaining the partnership.

“We Will exploit your willingness to collaborate with us by sustaining the partnership,” Mrs Isa-Baita said.

