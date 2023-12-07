Chinedu Obika, a member of the House of Representatives representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of Abuja, has called for the overhauling of the security architecture of the Nigerian capital amidst growing insecurity.

Mr Obika, during a press briefing at the National Assembly on Thursday, said the security situation in the FCT continues to deteriorate with little actions taken by the government to address the problem.

The lawmaker, a member of the Labour Party (LP), said the once peaceful territory has become a haven for kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“Most of these insecurity cases often are not reported by the media. Some of the locations under the bridges are totally infested with criminals who do not flinch to kill just for any brand and size of telephone handsets. We have received reports of people who are tracked and picked up just in front of their gates.

“As if these were not enough, another dimension to the criminality has been introduced by hoodlums who mob passers-by upon choreographed fake alarms of missing genitals and use the ensuing chaos to dispossess innocent victims of their phones and valuables,” he said.

Mr Obika called for the creation of a Special Security Intervention Fund for the “complete overhaul of FCT security architecture.”

He also cited several instances of kidnapping and abductions that have happened in the past couple of months in the territory.

The lawmaker suggested the deployment of CCTV cameras across the city, including nightclubs.

“This is achievable through deploying CCTVs, drones, and other integrated electronic surveillance systems, among others. I also suggest that more work should be done in the area of intelligence gathering. Blind spots like surrounding bushes should be periodically raided, while uncompleted buildings should be adequately evacuated or policed,” he said.

Unqualified teachers in FCT

Mr Obika also raised the issue of the poor state of primary and secondary education in the territory. He said unqualified teachers are teaching in public schools in the territory.

The legislator described the educational sector as dire, noting that pupils learn under open roofs.

“I am afraid to say that the educational system in the FCT, especially at the basic level, is in dire need of a major intervention. Most schools in the rural FCT lack the enabling environment for learning.

“Pupils study under blown-off roofs, children sit on the ground to receive instructions, no sanitary facilities and no adequate teaching materials. It is common to see schools without fences or security guards. These expose our children to the risk of insecurity,” he said.

He also lamented the deteriorating situation of the healthcare facilities in the territory.

