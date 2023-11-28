The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has instructed the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to provide infrastructure in the proposed residential area for judges in the Katampe District of Abuja.

He also asked the FCDA to provide primary roads and other relevant amenities in the area designated for the construction of the Court of Appeal in Jabi District of the federal capital city.

Mr Wike gave the instruction during a visit to the area on Tuesday.

He asked the authority to provide the necessary infrastructure quickly in the proposed residential area for the judges so that the construction of the buildings could begin.

According to him, construction of houses in the absence of basic amenities was not feasible.

“Remember we said we are going to build accommodation for Judges of the Federal High Court. We also said that we are going to build for judges of the FCT High Court and the justices of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“As part of it, we have to go and see the sites, and we found out that the needed infrastructure are yet to be provided. This made us direct the FCDA to quickly provide the infrastructure so that we could start residential buildings. We can’t start residential buildings when there is no basic infrastructure,” the minister said.

Mr Wike urged the FCDA to acquire some buildings around the Court of Appeal complex and make them an annex of the Complex.

“I have also directed FCDA to make sure that is done and then acquire some buildings for public purposes, pay compensation and annex it as part of the Court of Appeal Complex,” he said.

He said the projects, which would renew the citizens’ hope and trust in the Tinubu administration, are parts of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

Memorial Park

Mr Wike also stated that the FCT Administration would construct a Memorial Centre on the site of a shopping mall in Jabi which collapsed in 2018, claiming seven lives.

He instructed the director of Parks and Recreation to design a modern memorial park to honour and remember those who died in the accident.

“I was told that the FCT decided to construct a memorial centre at the site to honour and remember those who lost their lives, but that has not been accomplished.

“So, I decided to visit and see the place, and directed the director of Parks and Recreation to bring out a proper design for a modern memorial park for people to remember those who lost their lives there” he said.

The minister said all the projects would begin as soon as the 2024 budget was passed and assented to by the president, adding that the projects would be funded through internally generated revenue and financial institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

