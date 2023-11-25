A cultural group in Kogi State, the Uk’Omu Igala Organisation, has described the recent governorship elections in the state as fraudulent.

The group also faulted INEC’s conduct in the election, accusing some of its officials of sabotage.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its National Leader, David Abutu, and Secretary, Sabestine Abuh.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, as the winner of the 11 November election.

Mr Ododo, an Ebira man, polled over 446,237 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajala, an Igala man, who polled 259,052, according to the results declared by the electoral commission

Mr Ajaka has said he was not challenging the results in court because doing so would amount to a waste of time.

He accused some INEC officials of colluding against him to make Mr Ododo the winner of the election.

“I have been around for the past 20 years. I know what it is. What am I going to court to do when the same INEC that did this is going to come as a witness to defend what they did? So it is a waste of time,” he said in an interview on Channels Television, shortly after the results were announced.

‘The election is fraudulent’

But the Uk’Omu Igala Organisation, which described itself as one of the foremost socio-cultural groups in Kogi East Senatorial District, tagged the election as fraudulent.

The group accused INEC of failing to cancel elections in parts of the state where there was over-voting as dictated by the Electoral Act, thereby making the APC candidate a winner in a fraudulent process.

Uk’Omu Igala said although the Electoral Act had envisaged and provided solutions to some of the irregularities that marred the electoral process, INEC failed to invoke its constitutional powers to address them.

“We, the leaders and members of Uk’Omu Igala Organisation, a socio-cultural group in Kogi East Senatorial District, are depressed and disappointed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to invoke its constitutional powers to effect redress in the conduct by its officials whose fraudulent roles have produced a so-called winner in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State,” part of the statements reads.

The group claimed there were over voting in at least five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, “but the Electoral Officers deliberately ignored this fraud and went ahead to announce the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, as winner of the election.”

It also quoted the report of the Situation Room, a civil society organisation, which had also described the election as a major setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

The Situation Room, in its report, stated that it received reports of over voting in five LGAs including Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Mangongo, Okehi and Okene.

The Civil Society Organisation (CSO) also knocked INEC for collating results from “these LGAs without conducting any thorough investigation and making its findings public.”

The cultural group expressed disappointment that the INEC headquarters did not review the results of the election and upturn it within seven days, as part of the powers granted it by the electoral law.

It said: “As stated by various civil society organisations, lawyers and experts in political science, the role INEC played in the governorship election in Kogi State is totally unacceptable and a setback for the country’s democracy. It is safe to state that the actions of INEC as currently constituted under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has become the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy. The Commission’s attitude lately has further dampens the interest of the Nigerian people in electoral democracy, as the electoral umpire elects to support electoral fraud rather than authentic votes cast by the Nigerian people.”

The group, therefore, called on the Attorney General of the Federation to set up a panel of judges to review the conduct of the Kogi election.

“We appeal to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Attorney General of the Federation to set up a panel made up of unbiased judges to review the conduct of the elections in Kogi State on November 11, 2023,” it said.

“Our democracy should not be one that rewards fraud and punishes those who play in accordance with the provisions of our electoral law. All hands must be on deck to save our democracy.”

