No fewer than 25 persons were killed in an auto crash at Takalafia, a village along Yawuri Expressway, in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The crash involved a DAF articulated vehicle said to be overspeeding and subsequently lost control around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the accident in a statement issued in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem explained that the accident involved 29 people, comprising 20 male adults, four female adults, and five male children.

He said the injured victims were evacuated to Kontagora General Hospital, for immediate medical attention, adding that the dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same Hospital in Niger State.

Meanwhile, the Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago, has expressed shock over the accident

In a statement by his media aide, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the accident as unfortunate and avoidable.

He decried the insensitivity of some drivers, especially those who violate traffic rules and end up causing sorrows to people and their loved ones.

Mr Bago cautioned drivers particularly of trailers and other haulage vehicles to desist from conveying passengers in their vehicles as it poses serious dangers to the lives of the passengers and other road users.

He said his government will work closely with relevant government authorities to ensure that stringent penalties are meted out to violators of traffic rules.

