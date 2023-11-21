The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Moses Sule, has resigned.

The deputy speaker, Gwottaon Fom, has also resigned his position, the Daily Trust newspaper is reporting.

The member representing Pankshin North, Gabriel Dawang, has been elected as the new speaker.

Timothy Dantong, representing Riyom constituency, has also been named the new deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The newspaper claimed the resignation of the two principal officers of the assembly may be connected to the Appeal Court sacking of the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang and some Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers in the state assembly.

More details later…

