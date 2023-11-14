Emmanuel Igbaukum, the State Programme Coordinator of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) in Benue, says insecurity is hampering rice production in the state.

Mr Igbaukum who spoke after a visit to the state’s commissioner for finance, Michael Oglegba, on Tuesday in Makurdi said insecurity had prevented Benue from taking its pride of place as the number one producer of rice in the country.

“If insecurity in the state is tackled, Benue will take the lead in the production of rice in the country. Most rice farmers in the state are living in crisis-prone areas.

“Persistent insecurity is hampering good farming practices thereby affecting food security,”Mr Igbaukum said.

He said through IFAD-VCDP, farmers in the state were experiencing high yield, adding that the organisation adequately trained farmers on Good Agronomic Practices (GAP) which translated into high yield.

Mr Igbaukum said that through GAP farmers learnt how to properly apply fertilisers to their crops for good yield.

He also stated that the organisation had created several opportunities to encourage the youth to accept and embrace agriculture for the overall good of society.

Responding, Mr Oglegba assured IFAD-VCDP of a sustained and robust partnership.

(NAN)

