The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called for cooperation and partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop Abuja’s tourism potentials.

Mr Wike made this call when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Al-Shamsi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Monday.

He said he would improve the tourism potentials of the FCT in partnership with the UAE since it is now the tourist destination of the world.

He stated that as one of the foot soldiers of President Bola Tinubu, his ultimate desire is to complement his efforts to see that the Renewed Hope agenda is fulfilled.

He assured the ambassador that he will be joining the presidential entourage of Mr President to seek foreign investments in the area of tourism for the federal capital.

“I know the President, for him governance is business. For him, whatever that is going to make Nigeria great is what he stands for and so we are here as his foot soldiers to complement his efforts to see that the Renewed Hope agenda is fulfilled,”

Plea for lift on visa ban

Mr Wike also spoke on the lingering issue of travel bans and flight restrictions imposed on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates.

The minister said Nigerians love the UAE, especially Dubai, and called for a quick resolution of the process of Visa allocation, which has become cumbersome for Nigerians.

“We also hope that the issue of visa ban and flight restriction of the United Emirates will be resolved as soon as possible. Nigerians love UAE, Dubai especially. We believe that we will not have hindrance in terms of visa procurement,” he said.

Reacting to the plea, the ambassador said Nigeria and UAE shared a lot in common, but explained that the travel restrictions were introduced to close existing gaps.

He however explained that the door to the UAE was not entirely closed to Nigerians since many Nigerians are still being issued Visa on a daily basis.

“Regarding the VISA issue, I would say that the door is not closed, but it’s not widely open We issue a lot of visa daily. A lot of people from Nigeria go to the UAE and come back with very easy access to get the visa,”he added.

