The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Usman Ododo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Ododo scored a total of 446,237 votes and is “hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the chief returning officer announced at the INEC collation centre in Lokoja at about 10:24 p.m. on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ododo won in 13 of the 21 local government areas in the states.

INEC also declared the candidate of the SDP, Murtala Ajaka, as the runner-up with a total of 259,052 votes. He won in eight local governments.

Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 46,362 votes to take the third position. He did not win in any local government.

A total of 18 candidates took part in the election.

Sunday’s declaration made a nullity of INEC’s earlier announcement that supplementary elections would be held in dozens of polling units where irregularities were discovered.

Details later…

