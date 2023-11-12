Gunmen attacked a 12-year-old herder, Mohammed Muhammed and cut off his two hands in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while the teenager was grazing cattle at Kwashimi.

Three armed persons attacked Mohammed, and amputated his two hands, his father, who only identified himself as Muhammed, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The attackers ran after him, violently cut off both of his hands and inflicted a knife wound on his neck before callously abandoning him.

“Mohammed’s plight went unnoticed until the next morning when the cattle returned home without him. Concerned, his siblings formed a search team, following the tracks of the cattle.

“They discovered a trail of blood leading them to the gruesome scene where Mohammed lay unconscious in a pool of blood, the father said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident was reported to the Lapai Police Division, and the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene of the incident.

Traces of blood and the exhibits used to cut off his hands were visible, and reasons for the atrocity committed on the teenager were sketchy at the time of filing this report.

The teenager lives with his family in the village of Kwashimi, in Mayaki, in the Lapai local government area.

Mohammed is being treated at the General Hospital Lapai.

The police spokesperson in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement confirmed that the incident was reported to the police on Thursday.

“Police operatives attached to Lapai Division immediately rushed to the scene and the boy was taken to Lapai General Hospital for medical attention while he was responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, one Jafaru Yunusa was arrested in connection with the crime, while two others mentioned are presently at large and effort is ongoing to apprehend them. The incident is under investigation, the police said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

