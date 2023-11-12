The Kogi State Collation Centre of the electoral commission, INEC, was expected to open at 10 a.m.

As of 10.23 a.m., officials of INEC including the returning officer have yet to arrive.

PREMIUM TIMES however gathered that all the officials including the security chiefs had arrived earlier and were hosted in the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Screening is being done at the entrance by security operatives and journalists and other members of the CSOs were having a hectic time making their way in due to the use of a controversial list of eligible observers and journalists.

Some local government presiding officers are already present.

For now, there is no hint as to when the results collation will commence.

A total of 18 political parties took part in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

