The Kogi State Collation Centre of the electoral commission, INEC, was expected to open at 10 a.m.
As of 10.23 a.m., officials of INEC including the returning officer have yet to arrive.
PREMIUM TIMES however gathered that all the officials including the security chiefs had arrived earlier and were hosted in the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner.
Screening is being done at the entrance by security operatives and journalists and other members of the CSOs were having a hectic time making their way in due to the use of a controversial list of eligible observers and journalists.
READ ALSO: #KogiDecides2023: Final results declared by INEC (LIVE UPDATES)
Some local government presiding officers are already present.
For now, there is no hint as to when the results collation will commence.
A total of 18 political parties took part in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999