Party agents in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, are openly inducing voters with cash to vote for their party, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting.

According to NAN, agents stationed themselves about 500 metres away from polling units, from where they give money to voters to lure them to vote for their candidates.

The amount given to a voter ranges from N3000 to N5000 depending on his personality or bargaining power.

A voter was expected to present his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as a precondition to collecting the money.

To avoid security agencies, the agents buying votes usually disappear to other locations after buying a few votes.

Some of the beneficiaries told NAN that they weren’t selling their votes but were collecting the money, as they had already made up their minds about who to vote for.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

