Party agents in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, are openly inducing voters with cash to vote for their party, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting.
According to NAN, agents stationed themselves about 500 metres away from polling units, from where they give money to voters to lure them to vote for their candidates.
The amount given to a voter ranges from N3000 to N5000 depending on his personality or bargaining power.
A voter was expected to present his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as a precondition to collecting the money.
READ ALSO: #KogiDecides2023: INEC reacts to report of pre-filled result sheets
To avoid security agencies, the agents buying votes usually disappear to other locations after buying a few votes.
Some of the beneficiaries told NAN that they weren’t selling their votes but were collecting the money, as they had already made up their minds about who to vote for.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999