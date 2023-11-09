The Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, has dissolved the council’s security outfit, the AMAC Marshal Corps.

Supervisory Councillor for Special Duties, Emmanuel Inyang, who announced this while briefing journalists after the executive council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, said the chairman directed the AMAC Taskforce to take over the responsibilities of the corps.

The corps was established by the immediate past administration of the council led by Abdullahi Candido to ensure the safety of residents and boost internally generated revenue.

Mr Inyang said the task force would be trained to discharge their duties

He encouraged the task force to continue with their role in generating revenue as they also provide internal security.

“We inherited some agencies and parastatals from the previous administration, including the AMAC Marshal. Indeed, they have been doing their best and we feel we should energise it more and add to the security, considering what the Marshall was expected to be doing.

“However, after a review of the activities of the AMAC Marshal during today’s Executive Council Meeting, the council agreed to dissolve the Marshal. We have given the AMAC task force the power from the AMAC Marshall to ensure internal security.

“The taskforce will also liaise with our technical partners to ensure that revenue is paid to the council. They will ensure that residents pay their taxes. They will be trained and well-kitted to be able to live up to expectations as professionals. When everything is put in place, we will generate more revenue to be able to carry out more projects,” he said.

Mr Inyang said the meeting reviewed the activities of the administration since it assumed office last year and that it has fulfilled many campaign promises it made across all the 12 wards in the council.

He said it has also provided scholarships for many indigent students.

He said the administration would continue to provide democracy dividends for all residents.

The councillor promised that all abandoned projects by the previous administration would be completed since the government is a continuum for the development of the area.

He lauded the efforts of the administration in providing new projects for the residents despite offsetting debts owed by the previous administration.

“The essence of the Executive Council Meeting today is for us to do a review of our activities at the council to ensure that dividends of democracy reach AMAC residents in different communities. We made some promises during the campaign period and I am happy to inform you that we have fulfilled some of the promises.

“For example, we promised to award scholarships to AMAC residents. I am happy that we have been able to fulfil the promise of a scholarship to indigent students.

“As you are aware, over 1,000 AMAC residents were awarded scholarships last month, including Postgraduate, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education students studying in different schools across the federation.

“As you may probably know, there is no political ward in the 12 wards of AMAC that has not recorded one project or the other cited in it by the Executive Chairman of the council, be it rural electrification, water project, construction of classrooms, road projects, among others.

“Most of the projects have been completed and awaiting commissioning, while other projects are nearing completion. Some of the projects were abandoned by the previous administration but were taken up by the amiable council Chairman and his magnanimity. We have to complete them because they are for the benefit of AMAC residents. Moreover, government is a continuum. freeze

“We are presently paying contractors over debt by the previous administration. Some of the contractors took us to court to garnishee our account, but have withdrawn their cases after seeing the genuineness of the AMAC Chairman in offsetting the debt. Apart from offsetting the debt owed to the contractors, we are also carrying out new projects.

“No matter how little, we ensure that every month, we reduce the debt owed by the previous administration to contractors.”

Mr Inyang added that the council administration has approved the rehabilitation of Kabusa Road to nip the recent security challenges in the area and other rural areas in the bud, thereby paving the way for security officers to reach the area whenever they receive a distress call.

“Presently, we are facing security challenges in Keti, under Kabusa ward. The council is sympathetic because of the security issues. We have received a lot of reports regarding the security issue. The road to Keti from Kabusa is actually very bad.

“Security agencies often delay getting there because of bad roads. Therefore, the council, in its wisdom, has approved immediate rehabilitation of the Keti to Kabusa road, in order for it to be accessible to security agencies whenever there is a distress call. Apart from security issues, rehabilitation of the Keti to Kabusa road will also be of immense benefit to Nigerians plying the road.

“Council has also approved a PPP project for Gidan Daya, along Karshi-Orozo road. The purpose is to see that market development is put in place for the area as earmarked ab initio. It was awarded to a private developer, Teedo Empire Limited. In no distant time, the foundation stone will be laid and the construction will commence.

“We also have a neighbourhood centre at Sabon Lugbe. So council also approved a PP so that work can commence in the area and it is given a facelift. We expect the contractor to move to the site immediately,” he said.

