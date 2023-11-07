The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) to resolve all issues surrounding the issuance of certificates of occupancy in the territory.

The House also urged the Authority to issue certificates to owners of mass housing in the FCT.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) on Tuesday during plenary.

In the motion, Mr Soli explained that the FCDA initiated the mass housing scheme in 2000 and investors built estates for subscribers.

The lawmaker explained that FCDA has refused to issue certificates to many of these subscribers but instead, it has been issuing one common certificate of occupancy in favour of the estate.

“In a bid to provide adequate and affordable housing to contribute to bridging the housing gap in Nigeria, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in the year 2000 initiated the mass housing scheme project to provide affordable housing through a public-private partnership (PPP) policy arrangement;

“Property owners within these mass housing scheme estates have no certificate of occupancy issued to them as a result of one common certificate of occupancy issued in favour of the estate, which negates the principles of tenant-owner protection,” he said.

Mr Soli said prompt issuance of certificates of occupancy would improve the real estate sector in the territory.

Following the presentation of the motion, the House mandated the Committee on FCT to liaise with the FCDA to explore and resolve all the issues surrounding the lack of issuance of certificates of occupancy to property owners within housing estates.

The motion was unanimously adopted without debate when it was put to vote by the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The committee is to submit its report to the House within six weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

