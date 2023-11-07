The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has begged politicians in Kogi State to give peace a chance for a peaceful, successful and credible governorship election on 11 November.

The commission made the appeal during a one-day stakeholders meeting on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Mr Yakubu, a professor, who was represented by the National Commissioner supervising Kogi, Kwara and Niger states, Sani Adam, another professor, said getting a leader for the state was very important toward its progress.

“Therefore, you must play to the rules of the game as mature and good politicians that you are, to help us conduct a peaceful, successful and credible election come Nov. 11.

“We, in INEC, are fully ready for the conduct of the governorship election, but we need your cooperation and support by being obedient to the rules and regulations guiding elections in the country.

“President Bola Tinubu is keenly behind us to see that all go well in the off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states come Saturday, 11 November.

“It’s our belief that there is a sharp difference from the past. Indeed, with your cooperation and support, the best candidate will emerge victorious since God is the one that gives power,” he said.

The INEC boss also called on the electorate to come out en masse and vote as the security operatives have given the commission all assurances of adequate security for peaceful conduct of the election.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, also assured residents of adequate security before, during and after the election.

Mr Onuoha warned troublemakers especially political thugs, not to try anything funny as regards the election as “security operatives are battle ready to deal with them”.

“In election, you don’t use matches and guns to force people to give you votes. Such people will meet the wrath of the law.

“What we want in Kogi is a peaceful and successful election. Therefore, politicians must play according to the rules of the game or be dealt with.

“The traditional rulers should help us talk to their subjects to maintain peace throughout the election period because it will come and go and we will all remain as residents,” said the police chief.

On his part, the running mate to the SDP governorship candidate, Sam Ranti-Abenemi, complained about the action of some security personnel toward some top members of the party and called for caution not to give wrong signal to the residents.

Mr Ranti-Abenemi called for adequate security and fairness to all residents toward a peaceful, credible and successful conduct of the election in Kogi.

(NAN)

