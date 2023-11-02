The Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, on Thursday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony to commence the rehabilitation of a township road in the Mabushi District of the Council.

Speaking at the event, Mr Maikalangu assured that his administration would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the residents.

He promised to continually provide dividends of democracy in line with good governance for the electorates who voted for him.

He explained that as part of making life meaningful for the residents, they are celebrating the construction and completion of over 10 asphalt roads in the 12 political wards of the area council.

Mr Maikalangu stated that he would commission more legacy projects for the people within their various communities.

He added that as a government of the people, he is also focusing on rural electrification, water and educational development, among others.

“I am very glad to be here this morning to perform this groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the rehabilitation of a township road at Mabushi District of the Council.

“As a responsible government that adheres to the yearnings of its people, it is our responsibility to meet the needs and aspirations of all the electorates. This will enable residents to enjoy the dividends of democracy and feel the impact of good governance within their various communities.

“Providing basic infrastructures such as this cannot be overrated as luxurious but necessary facilities to make life easy. It would also motivate residents to carry out their civic responsibilities without stress. Therefore, our focus has been more on road construction and rehabilitation in addition to other achievements in rural electrification, water and educational development, among others.

“It will interest you to know that as part of our legacy projects, we are celebrating today the construction and completion of over 10 asphalt roads in the 12 political wards of the Area Council and are awaiting commissioning,” he said.

Mr Maikalangu said beginning in June last year, his administration committed time and money to the construction of roads within the Kpegyi community, Damagaza Village, Wumba Village, and Gwagwa (by Police Station).

“We have also completed the Dutsen-Garki, Jikwoyi and Unguwan Sarki access roads in Orozo. We also re-awarded the Iddo-Sarki access road project along the Airport road and it is FULLY completed.

“In addition to our completed legacy roads projects, there are about five ongoing road projects across the Area Council to add to the one we are about to commence today. Like I have mentioned several times, we are here to serve the people and we will leave no stone unturned until we make positive impacts across the board,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

