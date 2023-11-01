The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Muritala Ajaka, says he is drawing inspiration from the Appeal Court decision, declaring Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the rightful winner of Kogi Central Senatorial District in the last general election.

The governorship election in Kogi State will be held on 11 November.

He said the declaration of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan as the legitimate senator of the district was a triumph of democracy over forces of anarchy.

Mr Ajaka noted this in his reaction to the court’s judgment on Tuesday.

The Appeal Court on Tuesday upheld the decision of the lower court that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election instead of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) candidate, Abubakar Ohere.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was the governorship candidate of the SDP in the 2019 Kogi election.

“Once more, the judiciary has rekindled hope that electoral victory procured through violence and manipulation can only be temporary,” Mr Ajaka said in a statement on Tuesday signed by his spokesperson, Farouq Adejoh.

“The world watched as your clear victory was brazenly upturned by desperate forces of anarchy even when you won four out of five Local Government Areas in the Central Senatorial District believing that they can get away with the broad daylight heist.

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello congratulates Natasha after court sacks APC senator

“But thanks to your indefatigability and the resolve of the judiciary to do justice without fear or favour, you have ended the era of electoral impunity in Kogi State today.”

Mr Ajaka further said that the feat achieved by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has further emboldened him in his resolve to vanquish the same undemocratic forces who have reduced elections in Kogi State to bloodletting and manipulation.

He described her as an authentic lioness who hunted down and devoured a phantom predator calling himself the “White Lion”.

The moniker of the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello is White Lion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

