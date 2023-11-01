The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Tuesday, upheld the election of the senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yohana Gotom, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had filed a petition on the ground of non-compliance with the electoral act, adding that the result in the IRev of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), did not tally with what was obtained at some polling units in Gagdi ward of Kanam LGA.

He, therefore, asked the court to nullify the victory of the senator.

But the Tribunal, led by Muhammad Tukur, in its judgement, which was delivered through Zoom, dismissed the petition of Gotom, for lack of merit.

The tribunal, held that INEC has proved the results in its IRev, while the petitioners (Gotom and PDP), had failed to produce a contrary result from the INEC IRev., adding that “The results in INEC IRev are reliable and readable.”

It further held that the petitioners were given the opportunity to prove their case but failed to do so.

The court ruled that INEC did not flout the Electoral Act. The court further ruled that the results of the 34 polling units of the Gagdi ward which the petitioner contested were authentic.

The tribunal then went ahead to hold that, the petitioner was not properly sponsored by a political party and as such lacked locus standi to challenge the outcome of the election.

This is the second time Senator Plang is representing Plateau Central at the Senate on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

