Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau State and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, have arrested 34 suspected gunrunners, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and others for various offences.

James Oya, the media officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos. Mr Oya said the suspects were arrested during separate operations in various locations within the unit’s area of responsibility.

He explained that the operations were conducted between 22 October and 29 October 2023.

”Within the week, a total of 34 suspects – seven of them suspected kidnappers, four suspected gunrunners, and three in connection with attacks on villages – were arrested.

”Three suspects were arrested over cattle rustling, two suspects over illicit drugs peddling and four others over attacks on vulnerable communities.

”We rescued three kidnap victims and responded to 36 distress calls within the period under review,” he said.

Mr Oya said that the suspects would be charged in court when investigations are concluded.

He said that OPSH Commander, Abdusalam Abubakar, a major general, had called on residents of its areas of operation to support its bid towards tackling the security challenges currently confronting them.

READ ALSO: Nigerian troops kill notorious bandit terrorising northwest communities Official

He said that the commander had assured the people of its readiness to provide adequate security of lives and property at all times.

Plateau and Kaduna are traditional hotspots of ethnic and religious conflicts. Thousands have been killed and millions displaced in both states following decades-old tit-for-tat attacks between farmers and pastoralists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

