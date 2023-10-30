The President of the Chicago-based MacArthur Foundation, John Palfrey, was on Sunday honoured with the chieftaincy title of Byefeche Nugba of Garki Kingdom, which translates to “hero of Justice for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Original Inhabitants.”

Speaking at the coronation held at his palace, the Sa’ Peyi of Garki, Usman Nga Kupi, commended Mr Palfrey and the MacArthur Foundation team in Chicago and Abuja, for helping the neglected natives in the FCT find their voice.

The monarch also thanked the Foundation for deeming it important to invest in building the capacity of the original inhabitants of the FCT, to enable them to lawfully advocate for their political, economic and cultural rights.

Other FCT natives present took turns to shower encomiums on Mr Palfrey for specifically supporting innovative projects, which promoted the political, economic and cultural rights of FCT original inhabitants.

Earlier in the welcome address delivered on behalf of the Traditional Council, Secretary of the Garki Kingdom, Lazarus Nyaholo, commended Mr Palfrey and his team at the MacArthur Foundation offices in Chicago and Abuja, for supporting innovative projects, which have drawn the attention of state actors to the decades-long marginalization of the original inhabitants of Nigeria’s federal capital.

“I am delighted to say that in the last two years of MacArthur Foundation’s intervention through the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), the indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory have witnessed a lot of impactful activities implemented by indigenous organizations coordinated by CHRICED. These diverse activities have combined to draw attention to our decades-long struggles against the marginalization and exclusion, which we have suffered since the relocation of the Nigerian capital from Lagos.

“As a traditional institution, we can affirm that these efforts have touched our lives as Original Inhabitants in several respects. The beauty of this project lies in the capacity of FCT indigenous organizations facilitated by CHRICED, to directly advocate on the issues bordering on our political, economic, social, and cultural rights. Importantly too, our traditional justice system has been strengthened to address sexual and gender-based violence.

“Today, it is difficult for any man in the FCT to molest a woman or a girl. The period of forced or underage marriage in the FCT is over. The original inhabitants of Abuja have also seen what it means to include persons with disabilities in all aspects. Original Inhabitants with Disabilities (OIPWDs) in the FCT not only have a voice but have also benefited greatly from the project’s capacity building and support. They do not beg. Any beggar on the streets of Abuja who is disabled is not an Original Inhabitant. OIPWDs are presently engaged in tailoring, shoemaking, soap-making, crafts, woodwork, welding, and cane chair production.”

Responding, Mr Palfrey thanked the Sa’Peyi of Garki and members of the council for the honour of the chieftaincy conferred on him. He noted that traditional institutions all over the world were important for shaping behaviour and ensuring progress.

The MacArthur Foundation through its Equitable Recovery interventions launched in 2021 in response to the devastations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic provided grants to FCT indigenous organizations to build their capacity for advocacy to address the decades-long violations of their political, economic and cultural rights.

