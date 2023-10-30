The Management of Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, on Monday, suspended all 200 to 600-level medical students for one month for protesting over poor amenities in the university.

This is contained in an internal memo, signed by the Registrar, Mfaga Modom, and further confirmed by the University spokesperson, Tser Vanger, The News News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting.

Mrs Modom said in the memo, that all 200 to 600-level Medical Students of the College of Health Sciences should proceed on a one-month suspension with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 30 October and resume on Wednesday, 29th November.

The school Management said it decided to suspend the students after reviewing the students’ actions following a 25 October protest.

The student protested at the state government’s house over the decay in infrastructure in the Faculty. They complained about overcrowded classrooms and halls of residence. They said their hostels lack basic amenities such as water.

She said the Management also noted with dismay the recalcitrant attitude of the students before, during and after the demonstration.

She said an investigative committee would be set up to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration.

“A top Management Committee of the College of Health Sciences is hereby directed to implement the Resolutions of the Reports of the various committees on the students’ demonstration.”

She warned that on resumption, each student should bring a Sworn Affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to being of good conduct. Each student should also come along with his/her Parent/Guardian who will sign an undertaking.

“The Benue State University Medical Students Association (BESUMSA) has also been suspended with immediate effect till further notice,” she also said, warning the suspended medical students to vacate their hostels on Monday, 30th October immediately.

She said academic activities of the 100-level medical students remain uninterrupted.

