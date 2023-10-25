The Niger State government has earmarked a N3.5 billion development fund to boost youth participation in agro-business.

A statement by Bologi Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to the governor of the state, Mohammed Umaru-Bago, on Tuesday said the Governor announced the creation of the fund during a technical session of the First Niger Green Economy Summit.

Mr Ibrahim said the government would contribute N1 billion to kickstart the fund while each of the 25 local governments in the state will contribute N100 million to the fund.

He said the first 1,000 beneficiaries of the project will be given a grant of N1 million.

“The N3.5 billion to be realised will be used to purchase seedlings for the youth to go back to farming,” the statement said.

The statement further said that Agricultural Extension Colleges would also be established in all the local governments of the state.

The statement said while Mr Bago acknowledged the importance of geo-mapping, he sought collaboration with relevant organisations like the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in addressing climate change and other environmental hazards.

It said the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, represented at the event by the Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, pledged support to the state government in its quest to have a Green Economy.

“NNPC is set to collaboratively give indirect jobs to 500,000 Nigerlites,” Mr Ogunleye said.

Also, the Chief Whip, of the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, pledged to support the state’s Green Economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the session was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the state government and the “One Hectare, One Family Foundation”.

The MoU was on the provision of one million Banana seedlings to the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

