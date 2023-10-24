Residents of Gbeganu, a neighbourhood in Minna, the capital of Niger State, were thrown into panic as a suspected member of the terror group, Boko Haram, engaged security operatives in a gunfight on Tuesday morning.

Security agents carried out an operation in the area to flush out the suspect but were fired upon by the suspected terrorist.

The security agents, however, prevailed as many AK47 rifles, about 3,000 live ammunitions, explosives, a rocket launcher and anti-aircraft rifle were recovered from the house, a security source who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media on the matter, told PREMIUM TIMES.

A night watchman at a house in the community, Mubarak Abubakar, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet and is receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, the source said.

Residents said the operation which started around midnight on Tuesday lasted several hours as the suspected member of the sect engaged security operatives in a gun duel before he eventually escaped.

A security source said the suspect used what was believed to be a rocket launcher to bring down a part of the fence of the house through which he escaped. His wife and children were, however, arrested by security operatives.

The suspect was reported to have started shooting when he noticed the arrival of security operatives through CCT cameras he installed in his house, a security source said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect who allegedly has been on the watch list of security operatives for some time moved to the area two years ago.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident on Tuesday morning, the doors, walls and windows were pierced with bullets while part of the two bedroom flat was brought down by the severity of gun battle.

One of the residents said, “We didn’t sleep last night. The sound of the guns between the suspect and security operatives were too heavy; my bed and the ceiling of my house were shaking, they sounded like bombs.

“Security operatives passed through front of our house when they were going but we didn’t know what they were going to do until we heard the sound of gun,” he said

The spokesperson of the police in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, did not return calls made to his phone nor respond to a message sent to him via WhatsApp asking for comment.

A group affiliated to Boko Haram is active in Niger State. The sect has claimed responsibility for attacks on the military including downing a military jet in the area.

