The Nigerian Army has alerted Abuja residents that it will be conducting a battle simulation exercise on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement, on Monday, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Njideka Agwu, said the exercise will take place at the 7 Guards Battalion Obstacle Course in Lungi Barracks, Maitama.

The exercise is part of activities scheduled for the Inter Formation Combat Platoon Obstacle Crossing Competition 2023, she said.

Ms Agwu said the exercise will involve real-time battlefield simulations and activities.

“Hence, there would be large battle sounds that would be heard during the exercise which are in line with the training exercise,” she added.

The army advised members of the general public who reside around Maitama, Asokoro, AYA, and the environs not to panic but to go about their normal respective business.

The battle sounds would not raise any security concerns, Ms Agwu said, noting that all necessary safety measures have been put in place.

