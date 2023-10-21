The police have confirmed the killing of four operatives during Friday’s deadly bank robbery in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement by the police spokesperson in Benue State, Sewuese Anene, on Saturday, said the police killed two of the suspects while they were being chased after the fatal bank robbery.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the armed robbers raided four commercial banks on Friday afternoon in Otukpo. They killed and maimed bank customers and passers-by before fleeing the town.

Ms Anene said a combined team of security operatives intercepted the robbers along the Otukpo-Taraku axis of the Makurdi-Otukpo Highway and killed two of them as they raced out of Otukpo.

“The robbers who were intercepted along Otukpo-Taraku Road engaged officers in a gun duel and two of the robbers died in the process.

“Other gang members abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the forest area and are been chased by the police.”

DPO, other cops killed

During the robbery incident, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Police Area Command in Otukpo, John Adikwu, was shot in the stomach, the police revealed.

“The Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, John Adikwu and other police teams in the area engaged them in a gun duel but were unable to prevent their attack on the banks.

“More police teams in collaboration with other security agents were deployed to Otukpo to assist in stabilizing the area and prevent these robbers from escaping.”

Mr Adikwu’s killing by the armed robbers came months after gunmen murdered another DPO, Mamud Abubakar, along the Naka-Makurdi Highway in January.

Mr Abubakar was the DPO in charge of Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State.

IGP orders crackdown on fleeing robbers

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the arrest of the fleeing criminals.

Mr Egbetokun asked police commands sharing borders with Benue State to tighten their surveillance in the wake of the attack.

“The IGP has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets and resources to Otukpo, the Benue State Command, and surrounding states to assist in the swift apprehension of the other fleeing criminals responsible for this atrocity,” the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Bank robbers kill many in Benue

He said the “tragic loss of lives of both police officers and innocent civilians” is an “assault on the principles of peace, security, and justice that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies work tirelessly to uphold.”

Benue State has been in the throes of deadly criminal attacks.

Local banditry, kidnapping and attacks by armed herders have worsened the state’s security situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

