The African Democratic Party (ADC) says the victory of its gubernatorial candidate, Leke Abejide, is a “tsunami waiting to happen” in Kogi in the 11 November governorship election.

The Director General of Leke Abejide/Idris Omede Governorship Campaign Council of the ADC, Adagu Suberu, made the remark during the party’s campaign rally in Okehi and Adavi local government areas of Kogi.

Mr Suberu, a former chairman of Okehi LGA, said the composition of ADC’s leadership in Kogi was a “coalition of former stalwarts” of the APC and the PDP.

He said the coalition came together for the purpose of actualisation of power shift to Kogi West in the 11 November poll.

He said that the ADC candidate’s anticipated victory would be a repeat of the “tsunami” of the 25 February National Assembly elections in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Mr Suberu explained that what united the coalition was the commitment to the actualisation of the power shift to Kogi West Senatorial District in January 2024, in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.

“This time around, the beneficiary governorship candidate in the state will be no other person than Abejide.

“The result of the February elections was a sign of rejection of the ruling APC in the area as the people revolted against the ruling party as a repayment of its anti-people policies.

“You should know that the same Okehi/Adavi people that turned the table against the ruling party on February 25 are still very much on ground. They have resolved to vote en masse for the ADC candidate.

“Abejide is a successful merchant, who before venturing into politics, had carved a niche for himself in the business world as an honest, trusted and reliable leader, ” he said.

He disclosed that Mr Abejide’s achievements recorded in the Yagba federal constituency from his first term in the House of Representatives was a pathway for his re-election in the February election.

The State ADC Chairman, John Adaji, called on the public to ignore false reports that the State ADC chairman had dumped the party and had collapsed the party structure into APC.

“I stand here before you live and direct, that I am the authentic chairman of ADC in Kogi State.

“There can’t be two captains in one ship, and here I am with you and with our governorship candidate, Elder Leke Abejide.

“ADC structure is intact. The man who claimed to be chairman and said he has defected to the APC has been expelled from the ADC a long time ago,” he said.

Mr Abejide, on his part, promised to revisit the civil service screening embarked upon by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, if elected.

This, he said, was with a view to reabsorbing workers wrongly dismissed from the service, complimented with full benefits of their salary arrears.

“We will ensure the local government system in Kogi is fully functional as a third-tier government with full control of its allocations.

“ADC will ensure that the payment of percentage salary in Kogi will become a thing of the past. We will put an end to the ungodly payment of between 17-25 per cent of salaries to workers.

“My aim is to ensure that Kogi is stimulated economically on every side for the desired growth and development,” he said.

The ADC candidate urged the residents of the state to come out en masse to effect the new change by voting for him during the 11 November governorship election.

(NAN)

