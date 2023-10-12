About 125 outgoing youth corps members have been trained on employability skills in Abuja as they prepare to pass out.

The training, facilitated by Creative Visions Development Foundation (CVDEF) and supported by the Christian Aid Nigeria, was aimed at preparing the corps members as they go into the labour market.

They received training on resume building and Interview; preparation networking and personal branding; problem-solving, critical thinking, goal setting and action planning.

CVDEF Executive Director, Funmilola Oladejo, said there is need for the corp members to be guided through acquisition of some of the demand skills needed for the current labour market.

She expressed confidence that they will make good use of the knowledge acquired.

The facilitator for the workshop, Pam Albert, told the corps members that there is a need for them to improve their computer skills before exiting the scheme.

He said the youths must understand diversity and multicultural sensitivity as they are becoming leaders.

“You can never go far if you are not sensitivity to other cultural identities, to other persons with different status, such as persons with disabilities.

“You can talk about where women are monopolised. You can talk about where men are generalised. You can talk about religious sensitivity,” he said.

Mr Albert encouraged them to be interactive and sensitive in their workplaces.

“In your workplaces, you will have multicultural setting and multi-religious setting. It’s expected of you to be very very sensitive,” he said.

NYSC Local Government Inspector (LGI), Ola Mobolanle, appreciated the efforts of the organisers of the workshop to equip the ‘corpers’ with needed skills since many are unemployable.

“I see this as a very great privilege having this programme for our youth corpers. In my many years of working with NYSC, I have come to discover that the youth are not prepared to take responsibilities. A lot of them are not employable because we are getting complaints from many employers. They just have to manage to keep these corpers around. A lot of them are half baked and they are not seasoned at all.

“I see this programme as a very great privilege and a necessity for this timing. I want to say a big thank you to the organisers, and my prayer is that we have many more to help prepare our youth for the labour market, ” she said.

Corper appreciation

One of the corps members, Dorcas Nyor, said she learnt a lot from the workshop because of its timing.

She stated that she learnt how to prepare her resume, prepare for interview and things the employers will certainly be looking for.

She said she was appreciative of the opportunity to have acquired skills under the guidance of the organisers.

