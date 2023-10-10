The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Benedict Daudu, as his senior special assistant on legal and multilateral cooperation.

Mr Daudu is the son of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu.

The appointment was announced by the Director of Press in the office of the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Tuesday.

He said Mr Daudu is a distinguished lawyer bringing a wealth of experience to the services of the administration.

He said the appointee is a graduate of law from the Buckingham University in 2010 in the United Kingdom and in 2013, he completed his Master’s degree in law from the prestigious George Washington University Law School in the United States of America.

Mr Daudu, he added, was called to the bar in 2012 and has since been practicing.

“This appointment is in recognition of Barrister Daudu’s outstanding legal expertise, extensive academic background, and profound understanding of key policy issues,” Mr Ogunleye stated.

He said Mr Daudu’s academic achievements are complemented by his extensive professional experience, which spans various areas of law.

He said his legal practice has provided him with an in-depth understanding and practical experience in critical policy issues, including but not limited to cybercrime, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Constitutional Law, Human Rights and Civil Litigation Cases.

“His working experience has seen him working in various prestigious law firms within and outside the country inclusive of JB Dauda and Co, Adams Law Office LLC and Ade Okeaya and Co,” he added.

