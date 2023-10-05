The Niger State Government has signed a students/lectures exchange agreement with Kent State University, Ohio, United States.

Abdullberqy Ebbo, the media aide to Governor Umar Bago, announced the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Mr Bago signed the agreement on Tuesday during a visit to the school.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a Kent State University Study Centre in Minna, the Niger State capital.

“This agreement encompasses various areas of cooperation, such as student and lecturer exchange programs, scholarships, vocational and executive education, and institutional capacity enhancement for educational establishments, among others.

“The Niger State Government intends to establish a Niger State – Kent State University Study Centre in Minna. This centre will offer a platform for students and faculty to participate in academic and cultural exchanges, thereby augmenting educational prospects.

“The signing of the MoU between the Niger State Government and the Kent State University marks a significant milestone in the state’s ambition to set the benchmark for education in Nigeria,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Bago also met with members of the Nigeria-USA Chamber of Commerce in another meeting in Kent.

The Chamber presented opportunities and primary sectors for potential collaboration with the Niger State Government. These sectors include but are not limited to agriculture, value chain enhancement, exports, and mining.

