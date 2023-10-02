No fewer than nine people were killed and three others injured in an attack by gunmen in Avu Kwall district of Bassa Local Government, Plateau State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident said security personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure law and order. He said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“We are aware of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the attack. We are investigating the matter,” Mr Alfred said.

Likita Dani, a resident of the area who narrated how the attack happened told our correspondent on Monday that the attackers struck the village on Sunday night when residents of the community were sleeping.

“The attackers arrived the community around 8 p.m. when some people were sleeping while some were busy going about their normal activities.

“We called the security personnel when the attackers arrived the community but nobody came until Monday morning,” he said.

“But this morning, we saw security personnel in the community. We went to the burial ground together. The corpses of the deceased have been buried. We are calling on the security agencies to do the needful to prevent further occurrence of the incidence,” he added.

Last year several people were killed in Bassa following several incidents of violent clashes between farmers and pastoralists.

The clashes led to the displacement of thousands of people in the area.

Many residents just returned to their communities following months of relative peace.

Hundreds of people have been killed in various communities of Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Riyom local governments of the state this year alone in a conflict between farmers and pastoralists.

