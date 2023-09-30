The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital on Saturday upheld the victory of Agbu Kefas, the governor of the state.

Mr Kefas was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His victory was challenged by the first runner-up, Sani Yahaya, and his party, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The three-member panel led by G.A Sunmonu declared that the NNPP and its candidate could not prove their claim that the election result was manipulated by the first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in favour of Kefas.

The NNPP and Mr Yahaya alleged that there were massive irregularities and manipulation of results in favour of Mr Kefas in some local governments.

They claim that Mr Kefas did not score the highest number of valid votes cast in the election and ought not to have been returned the winner of the election.

The tribunal chairperson and the other two members, in the judgement which was read for about three hours, held that the petitioners failed to prove that the election was characterised by corrupt practices.

Mr Sunmonu said the petitioners “failed to justify the relief sought”, adding that “they failed to prove to the claim that the governor was not duly elected.”

The panel said the petition “lacks merits” and said the allegations of the petitions are not backed with relevant evidence, hence their decision to dismiss it.

The deputy governor of the state, Aminu Alkali, who was present in the court, lauded the judgement, describing it as a win for democracy and called on Mr Yahaya to join hands with the PDP in moving the state forward.

Also speaking, the counsel to PDP, Sam Ada commended the panel for dismissing the petition for alleged lack of merit.

Mr Ada was also optimistic that the petition, if taken to the appeal court, will also be dismissed.

The counsels to the petitioners could not be reached at the time of filing this report, as they left the tribunal premises immediately after the judgement.

