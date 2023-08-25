The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Abdullahi Bello, has denied reports that Governor Yahaya Bello has conceded to the party’s national headquarters on the positions allotted to the state in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Mr Bello, who made the rebuttal in a statement in Lokoja on Friday said: “It’s falsehood being circulated by enemies of our party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kogi APC objected to the appointment of Duro Meseko (Kogi) as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi) as the New Zonal Organising Secretary, North Central Zonal chapter of the party.

The state chapter claimed that the names of some officers unanimously agreed upon and sent to the national party secretariat, were discarded for unknown persons in Messrs Weseko and Okolo.

The chairman added, “The purported compromise being circulated by enemies of APC in Kogi to the effect that the governor has been told to produce the zonal organising secretary and concede the deputy national publicity secretary is false.

“There is no iota of truth in that report. We know the people behind such misinformation and falsehood but we remain committed to the position of the National Chairman of the party and we know all of us will ensure that the Constitution of the party is protected and preserved.

“Nothing was discussed about concessions because it will be a violation of the constitution of our party and due process for which our party is known.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello is a loyal party man, who will only accept what is constitutional. He has great respect for the President and the leadership of the party, ” he said.

He went on to reveal that the matter of the party was almost resolved as all parties had agreed to honour the constitution of the party.

“Our governor is only acting on behalf of hundreds of thousands of APC members in Kogi and has nothing personal against any individual.”

(NAN)

