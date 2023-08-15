Gunmen have killed two teachers and injured the vice principal of Beco Comprehensive High School in Kwi, a community in Riyom Local Government, of Plateau State.

The deceased – Rwang Danladi and Sandra Danladi, were a couple who recently got married.

The spokesperson of Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the victims were killed on Monday when the staff of the school were holding a meeting in preparation for the school’s speech and prize-giving day, scheduled to hold on Friday.

The group accused Fulani herders of killing the teachers, explaining that the herders opened fire on the school staff when they were asked to leave the school compound while the meeting was going on.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to a text message sent to him for comment.

This incident comes five days after gunmen attacked two communities of Barikin Ladi LGA and killed 21 persons, including vigilantes.

Caleb Mutfwang, the state governor, after the killing of the 21 persons, condemned the incident and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

Narrating how the latest incident occurred, the BYM spokesperson said, ” we are, again, saddened over the invasion of BECO Comprehensive School Kwi, where two staff, Mr and Rwang Danladi, are reportedly shot dead and one, Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, the Vice Principal of the School seriously injured by some known Fulani armed men alongside suspected Bandits elements at about 3:00 p.m. of Monday, 14th August 2023.

“The bandits came into the school compound with their cattle and interrupted the Staff meeting. The staff had asked the Fulani to get their cows out of the school environment. But instead of complying, they brought out their arms and opened gunfire at the teachers.

“This resulted in the dead of recently wedded couples, Rwang Danladi and wife, Mrs Sandra Rwang Danladi, who are the staff of the school, while Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, who is the Vice Principal of the institution, sustained serious injury and is receiving medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital-JUTH, ” he added.

But when contacted, the state Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Garba Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying the killing was not carried out by Fulani herders, adding that herders were not grazing around the said school. He called on security agencies to investigate the matter and fish out the perpetrators of the act.

The group, however, called on the government to ban open grazing in the state.

Mr Abdullahi also called on security operatives to urgently raid some settlements he alleged were formed by terrorists in Riyom to eliminate the terrorists and criminal elements disrupting the peace in the area.

