Terrorists have abducted a Catholic priest, Paul Sanogo and a seminarian, who was identified as Melchior, from St Luke’s Catholic Church, Gyedna, in Paikoro Local Government of Niger State.

Both clerics were abducted from the parish residence on Thursday morning.

The Catholic bishop of Minna, Martins Uzoukwu, confirmed the abduction in a memo sent to all parishes across Niger State. He asked them for prayers for the abductees.

“On behalf of my Auxiliary Most Rev Sylvester Luka Gopep, the Priests and Religious of the Catholic Diocese of Minna. I request your prayers for Fr Paul Sanogo (M.Afr) and Seminarian Melchior, who were kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of August 3, 2023, at the priest’s residence at Gyedna, Niger State,” the memo reads.

The Catholic Bishop prayed the abductees are brought back unharmed.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Niger State Police Command were abortive as Abiodun Wasiu, the command’s spokesperson, declined calls made to his mobile number.

READ ALSO: Catholic priest kidnapped in Kaduna

Abduction for ransom by bandits has been going on for some years in some parts of the country.

While some abductees are lucky to come alive after ransom payment, some are not so lucky, as they may die in the process. They are those still in kidnappers’ then months after their abduction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

