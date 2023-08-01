The Niger State Police Command has nabbed at least nine suspects who allegedly specialise in attacking and robbing trucks along the highways in Tafa Local Government of the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, said their arrest was made through intelligence gathered by police in the area.

He said the suspects were arrested on 20 July, 2023 in a Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with Reg. No. LKJ 739 BJ along Kaduna-Abuja highway at Sabon-Wuse Tafa Local Government.

“The vehicle’s body was found to have been riddled with some bullet impacts and occupied by nine men suspected to be criminal-minded persons,” he said.

The suspects are Mohammed Sani, Hakimi Abdullahi, Aminu Bello, Buhari Abdullahi, Tasiu Abdullahi, Bello Auwal, Kabiru Abubakar, Abdullahi Dabo and Babangida Ibrahim.

The police spokesperson claimed preliminary investigation showed that the syndicate specialised in attacking and breaking trucks/containers and looting items/property contained therein along major roads.

He further revealed that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and claimed that they have a warehouse at Akwanga in Nasarawa, where they keep their loot, while they sell the items in Kano State.

“They later attempted to bribe the DPO to terminate the case with an offer of five hundred thousand naira,” he said.

All suspects have been transferred to Special Crime Investigation Department (SCID), Minna for further investigation.

