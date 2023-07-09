An attack by armed persons on a community in Benue State has left ‘scores’ of people dead, an official has said.

Tersoo Kula, the spokesperson of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the governor condemned the ‘unprovoked attack’.

He said the attack occurred in Akpuuna village in Mbaterem, Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Sunday statement, scores of people were killed when the armed hoodlums attacked the community on Saturday.

The statement said Mr Alia received the news of the attack with shock, adding that the governor was disheartened to hear that innocent residents had been attacked and murdered in cold blood for no just cause.

it said the governor expressed total displeasure over what he described as a heinous crime and a grave sin against God and mankind.

According to the statement, Mr Alia urged security agencies to arrest those behind the heinous act with a view to making them face the law.

“The governor sends his words of condolence to those who lost their loved ones in the attack and prays God to comfort them.

“Alia calls for calm and advises the people of Sankera to assist security agencies with useful information that could help tackle insecurity in the area,” he wrote.

The Attack

Punch newspaper had reported the attack, with residents saying it occurred Saturday morning.

As of Saturday, residents said they had recovered 24 bodies of victims after the attackers fled.

The exact cause of the attack is not known and no group has claimed responsibility for it.

However, Benue, like neighbouring Plateau State, has witnessed scores of attacks by armed groups leading to the death of thousands of people. PREMIUM TIMES reported how a separate attack in Plateau Saturday evening led to the death of at least nine people.

The attacks have continued despite heavy deployment of security operatives including soldiers to both states and despite changes in government with the former ruling parties in both states losing to opposition parties in the March governorship elections.

