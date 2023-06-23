The Taraba State government said it has concluded a deal with Knight A.S, a Czech company, to supply 850 tractors, and provide technical assistance to boost agriculture in the state.

According to a statement released by Yusuf Sanda, the chief press secretary to Governor Agbu Kefas, the tractors will be delivered within the first 100 days of the administration.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of the tractors was signed in 2021 by the immediate past governor, Darius Ishaku, but the tractors were not supplied because the state could not get the needed clearance from the federal government.

The statement disclosed that the firm is expected to supply 750 new global multi-purpose mini tractors and 100 Cabrio compact tractors, accessories, tools, and spare parts for small and medium-scale farmers at the cost of 150 million euros.

Mr Sanda said the governor decided to follow through with the plan because of his commitment to, “taking a giant step towards kick-starting the revitalisation of the agricultural sector in the state.”

“Kefas reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with foreign investors to modernise farming practices in the state so that local farmers can compete globally,” he said.

During the immediate past administration, 150 tractors were allegedly procured by the government, yet the state now has fewer than 30 government-owned tractors across its 16 local government areas.

Alleged diversion of tractors

A source within the state Ministry of Agriculture, Tractor Hiring Unit Department (THU), who pleaded anonymity for fear of being punished for speaking to the media without authorisation, said out of the 30 tractors at the department, only about 16 were functional.

The source also disclosed that the mini tractors that were supposed to be sold to small-scale farmers at subsidised prices with flexible payment plans were diverted and bought by government officials who in turn hired them out to the farmers at exorbitant rates.

Between 2018 and 2019, Mr Ishaku bought 160 tractors, 60 Massey Ferguson tractors and 100 mini tractors.

During the distribution of the tractors, Mr Ishaku said the THU had failed hence the need for a change of strategy in providing machinery to farmers.

A farmer, Ibrahim Usaini, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the high cost of hiring tractors has made farming less profitable and is one of the reasons for the increase in food prices.

“The tractors are scarce and even when you get it (tractor), the cost of hiring it is always high,” he said.

“Almost all the tractors bought by the last administration to help farmers were bought and diverted by top government officials. We learnt that some were taken to some north-central states, a situation that is causing us hardship,” Mr Usaini added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Wukari LGA, Ishaya Gani, told PREMIUM TIMES that tractors were purchased by the last administration “but were sold to individuals on loan”.

Mr Gani said the initiative by the present administration to prioritise small-scale and medium-scale farmers in the distribution of the “soon to arrive” tractors will no doubt boost food production and security in the state.

Efforts to speak with officials of the THU failed as the head of the unit claimed that he can only speak when he gets clearance from the Ministry of Agriculture.

READ ALSO: Gunmen raid villages in Taraba State

Similarly, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture also refused to speak.

He said the ministry submitted its report on the “state of things” at the end of the last administration to the government through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Timothy Kataps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

