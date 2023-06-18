At least 13 people were killed in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State as the recent upsurge in reprisal attacks between herders and farming communities in the area continued last week.

The latest incident followed Thursday’s killing of five herders in Rawu village.

On Friday, persons suspected to be herders invaded the community, killing eight people.

The spokesperson of the state’s police command, Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the second attack in the community, said he was not aware of the killing of the herders. He also said the police have not confirmed the casualty figure of Friday night’s attack.

“I am not aware of the killing of the herders but there was an attack on Rawuru community where people were killed and houses burnt. Our men have been there and we are waiting for the report of what has happened.

However, the state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Abdullahi, told Daily Trust on Friday, that five herders were ambushed while returning from a cattle market in Bukuru, a town in Jos South Local Government Area.

“The police commissioner is aware. The DSS and Operation Safe Haven are aware. All the security agencies are aware,” he said.

There has been an upsurge of attacks and reprisals in the state recently with both sides trading blame.

In May, scores of people were killed in Mangu Local Government Area after suspected herders attacked villages in the area.

Police deploy officials to trouble areas

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyenka, on Saturday announced the deployment of personnel from the Mobile Police Force (MPF) across troubled local governments in the state.

The commissioner, who was addressing the officers before their deployment, said the decision became necessary in response to several killings in the state and to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace in the state.

He ordered all the personnel deployed to be vigilant while carrying out their duties and warned that any officer found engaging in illegal acts would be punished in accordance with the disciplinary procedure in the Police Act and Regulations.

The Secretary to the State Government (SGS), Samuel Jatau, who was present at the police command’s headquarters to witness the deployment, noted that it was part of the government’s efforts to enhance security and maintain law and order in the state.

