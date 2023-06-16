Niger State Police Command has arrested Nuhu Mohammed, 26, and Sani Usman, 22, of Izom town, Gurara Local Government, for alleged criminal conspiracy and killing of a 14-year-old secondary school pupil, Ubaida Surajo.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Friday, said the girl was killed at her parents’ residence on 5 June, when her mother went to the market.

Mr Abiodun said one of the suspects, Mr Mohammed, who was a tenant in the same house, confessed during the police interrogation that in the early hours of the same day, the deceased mother accused him of stealing her N90,000, saying that the accusation got him angry, and he decided to kill the girl.

He said the suspect explained that he invited his friend, Sani, to the house to assist him, and they both attacked the girl when she returned from school by strangling her to death.

The suspects reportedly left the scene and locked the house gate from the outside. When the girl’s mother came back, he found the victim lifeless.

Mr Abiodun said six knives, two cutlasses, a digger and a suspected blood-stained shirt belonging to Mr Mohammed were discovered when police searched his room.

Similarly, police in the state have arrested one 54-year-old Mohammed Bande ((aka Kachalla) of Saminaka Village, Lapai Local government, who is suspected of kidnapping while procuring arms and ammunition in Lambata, Gurara Local Government.

Mr Abiodun said the suspect was nabbed based on intelligence received about his activities.

Mr Abiodun said the sum of N1.7 million was recovered from the suspect during his arrest, adding that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that the money was given to him by one Gora of the same village, who is presently at large, to meet a yet-to-be-identified arms dealer at Lambata to procure AK-47 ammunition.

READ ALSO:Police arrest man over alleged hate speech in Osun

“He further said that the purpose of the intended procurement was to boost their arms capacity for continued kidnapping and cattle rustling activities around Saminaka, Lapai, Lambata and its environs. He also said he was promised N250,000 for the transaction,” the statement added.

Mr Abiodun said the effort was ongoing to apprehend the Gora, who is on the run, and other accomplices.

—

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

