The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected a first-term lawmaker, Moses Sule, as the new speaker of the house.

Mr Sule of the People Democratic Party (PDP), who represents the Mikan constituency, was elected unopposed by the members of the house.

The Plateau State House of Assembly comprises 24 members, out of which 16 are members of the PDP, seven are of the APC and one from the YPP.

Unlike some House of Assemblies in the country, the Plateau Assembly has no standing rule that the speaker must be a member who has been in the house for more than one tenure.

Also, the state chapter of the PDP has zoned the position to the southern zone where the elected speaker comes from.

Currently in the house, out of the 24 members, only five are old members

While thanking other members of the assembly, Mr Sule said they must cooperate with the executive and the judiciary to develop the state.

The speaker further called on the residents of the state to work with the assembly to bring an end to the security challenges in the state.

The state assembly, in the last administration, suffered from a leadership crisis between Nuhu Abok and Yakubu Sanda, who at different times claimed the speakership of the house.

