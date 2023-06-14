Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh.

He also sacked the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Maryam Salifu, part-time chairperson of Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for Mr Apeh’s sack, Ms Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She however said that Mr Isah-Yunusa and Ms Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”.

(NAN)

