The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed that 103 persons died in a boat accident at Egbu village, in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

The spokesperson of the Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The deceased reportedly met their end after the boat conveying them while returning from a marriage ceremony capsized.

The tragic incident has cast an ominous cloud of sorrow and despair on the village.

Mr Okasanmi said the names of the survivors would be published soon.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman in Patigi, Mohammed Liman, put the number of passengers that died in the accident at 110.

Mr Liman, while quoting from a statement by one Bala Mohammed, a community leader in the area, said, “About 110 people died in the boat mishap in our area.

“We’re going to tell you about the tragedy and unforgettable memory that occurred to my people from our village and other neighbouring villages close to us.

“Our village people went to a wedding ceremony in another village called Gboti and the boat carried about 270 people, and almost 110 people were lost.”

“This is an unforgettable memory and tragedy in the history of our village,” he said.

In his reaction, the Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, sympathized with the Etsu Patigi, Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, and the people of Patigi over Monday’s boat mishap.

In a statement by the Speaker on Wednesday, he condoled the families of the dead and identified with those still missing, praying to God to forgive the deceased and give the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat conveying people from Egboti in Niger State en route to Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara, capsised on Monday night, leaving several people dead and others still missing.

“Our heart goes out to the people of Patigi, especially those in Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi over the boat mishap that claimed dozens of lives and left others missing.

”We also condole the Etsu Patigi over the unfortunate development; we pray to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give their families fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

The Speaker also tasked the Fire Service and the rescue team to do everything possible to ensure the recovery of those still missing alive.

(NAN)

