Twenty-one people, including a cleric, were killed on Sunday night in Riyom and Barking Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Residents said a group of gunmen invaded the communities when most inhabitants of the villages were sleeping.

The attacks happened hours after two herders, who were returning from herding their cattle, were shot dead in Fa’s, a village in Riyom LGA, on Sunday evening.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Alabo Alfred, confirmed the two incidents, adding that security personnel are on top of the situation.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in Riyom LGA, Bello Tafawa, identified the herders who were killed as Adam Ahmad (33) and Musa Ibrahim (23).

“The gunmen attacked them when they coming back home after rearing. The victims died instantly because of the gunshot wounds on their bodies. Adam Sani Ahmad left behind six children, while Musa Ibrahim left behind one child.

“This is an unprovoked attack on our members. We have already reported the case to the security agencies in the area, including Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau, because we don’t want anybody to take the law into their hands,” Mr Bello said.

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement, who confirmed the attacks on the communities, said, “Two persons were killed in Rim village of Riyom Local Government Area, Seven killed in Jol, Eleven in Kwi while a Cleric, Reverend Nicodemus Kim was killed in Gana-Ropp Barkin Ladi LGA.

“The attacks on Rim, Jol and Kwi were simultaneously coordinated by the terrorists between the hours of 2 p.m and 7 p.m. In Kwi, an entire Community, Hei-gwe, was completely burned down, and over a hundred farmlands destroyed.

“In Gana-Ropp, the Cleric, Reverend Nichodemus Kim, with the Church of Christ In Nations, was attacked at about 8 p.m. at home, and the militias opened fire on him.

“The BYM called on the federal and state governments to come up with new strategies to address the security situation in the country and particularly in Plateau State. Security personnel must also wake up to their statutory responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

“The BYM equally call on the Berom nation to remain calm and law-abiding in all these but must explore every avenue to defend our communities as we cannot sit and watch while we are killed one after another,” he added.

Plateau is a theatre of tit-for-tat attacks between pastoralist and farming communities. There has been a surge in the series of reprisal attacks in the state in recent months.

In May, scores of people were killed in Mangu Local Government after suspected herders attacked villages in the area.

