Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has sworn in Interim Transition Committee chairpersons for its 17 local government areas at Government House Jos.

The governor represented by his deputy, Josephine Piyo, during the ceremony on Saturday, said that the exercise was necessary to ensure that no vacuum existed in his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on 1 June suspended all democratic structures in the state’s 17 local government areas following the recommendation of the Plateau House of Assembly (PLHA).

Mr Muftwang said that the suspension followed their inability to produce documents related to financial transactions in the various local governments saying all efforts to make them produce the documents were unsuccessful.

He explained that the state government after careful study of the recommendations resolved to suspend the chairpersons in order to conduct an efficient and proper investigation of the development.

He urged the transition chairpersons to cooperate with the PLHA and ensure that all documents required for the investigation were provided for appropriate action.

“This administration will not condone any form of indiscipline. You are expected to stabilise the LGA council and not see it as an opportunity to amass wealth. Also remember that this is a transitional administration that can give way any time government chooses,“ he said.

Responding, the Chairman of Wase local government, Hamisu Anani, assured the governor that they would abide by the rules and regulations governing the local government and work for the progress of the state.

NAN reports that the interim chairpersons include Markus Hussaini, Jos East; Sati Shuwa, Riyom; Peter VwangDung, Jos South; Fidelis Adara, Bassa; Danjuma Guda, Barkin Ladi; Istifanus John, Jos North; Markus Artu, Mangu; Monday Kassa, Bokkos.

Others are Samuel Pankshin; Caleb Shikir, Kanke; Ado Yusuf, Kanam; Nicholas Nshe, Shendam; Christopher Manship, Quanpan; Daniel Kungmi, Mikang; Nanmwa Kumzhi, Langtang North; Manji Dangfa, Langtang South and Hamisu Anani, Wase.

(NAN)

