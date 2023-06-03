The Kogi State government has claimed that the convoy of the state governor, Yahaya Bello, was attacked by supporters of his political rival, Muritala Ajaka, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Ajaka is the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was a member of the governor’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), until he was barred from participating in the party’s recent governorship primary. He subsequently defected to the SDP.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said Mr Bello escaped unscathed, but some of the governor’s aides suffered injuries during the attack.

“The attack took place near the Naval Base, a few kilometres from Lokoja, where the convoy of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, having sighted that of the Governor, blocked the road, and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

“A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle, and occupants of the SDP-branded Tundra were armed with rifles and short guns. The governor left the scene unscathed, and there is no cause for panic as the governor was in high spirits.

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention,” Mr Fanwo said in the statement.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to be calm, saying the governor has cautioned members of the APC against engaging in any form of reprisal attack.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack. The State Government will ensure that law and order are maintained as the attackers will be brought to justice,” he said.

It’s a lie – Mr Ajaka

When reached to respond to the allegation that his supporters attacked the governor’s convoy, Mr Ajaka’s spokesperson, Kunle Afulayan, said the allegation was untrue, adding that his principal was accused because the government and the ruling party are scared of Mr Ajaka.

“Who can attack a sitting governor just like that, who? It’s a lie. It’s just a fallacy. They (the governor’s convoy) attacked us when we were coming to Megeri of Lokoja when they attacked Muri Ajaka,” he said.

He said the SDP candidate is a political messiah working towards saving the state from the APC and Mr Bello.

The governorship election in Kogi State will be held in November.

