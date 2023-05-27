The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has appointed Rauta Dakok as the new Head of Service of Plateau State.

The governor made the appointment less than 48 hours to the end of his statutory second term as governor of the state.

A new governor of the state, Caleb Mutfuwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party will be inaugurated on Monday.

Mrs Dakok is to take over from Sunday Hyat. Until her appointment, Mrs Dakok was the Permanent Secretary, General Administration, in the office of the Head of Service.

A 1988 graduate of Law from the University of Jos, Mrs Dakok started work with the Plateau State Government in 1990 as State Counsel.

She has held various positions in the state service, including the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice.

She also served in several Committees, Boards and was involved in many crucial assignments of at the State and National levels.

Apart from serving previously as Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Plateau State, she is an active member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and once chaired FIDA Plateau State Chapter.

The swearing-in is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Office, Little Rayfield Jos on Saturday 27 May, 2023.

