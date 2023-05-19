Residents of a mainly herders community in Mangu Local Government in Plateau State, Central Nigeria, where scores of people were killed on Monday in what appears to be coordinated attacks said they fear being targeted in reprisal attacks.

The original attacks, which targeted farming communities in the area, were blamed on herders.

Though the Plateau State government placed a 24-hour curfew in the area on Tuesday, to prevent reprisal attacks, residents said the situation is still tense.

The residents of Ruga Gabdo, a herders’ community, said in the last few hours they have observed persons they suspect are from neighbouring communities encircling their community in the last three days and are afraid they will be targeted in reprisal attacks.

They told Premium Times on Thursday night that they are scared that their homes may be attacked overnight if the government does not send security personnel to the area.

“We are appealing to the security agents to come to our rescue and save the children and women who are more vulnerable in the situation.

“The situation is terrible, the security forces are not doing enough, our children and women are not safe, they may be attacked and killed overnight,” said Muhammed Gendero, a community resident.

Mr Gendero said those at risk of the possible overnight attack are women and children in their hundreds.

Though the police nor the government is yet to say the number of people killed during the attack on Monday, the National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat told reporters on Wednesday that 85 people were confirmed killed. He added that the members of the affected communities were still searching for missing people.

When reached for comment, the spokesperson of the police in Plateau State, Alfred Alabo, said the police would release a statement on Friday about the incident.

